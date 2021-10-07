Brewery marks apprentice's graduation in unusual ceremony
- Published
An unusual initiation ceremony which involves an apprentice cooper being rolled around in a barrel has taken place at a North Yorkshire brewery.
For the first time in over 20 years the "trussing in" ceremony was held at the Theakston brewery in Masham.
Euan Findlay, from Bedale, was rolled around in a 45-gallon cask before being sacked and immediately re-instated as a fully-qualified cooper.
Mr Findlay said he was "glad to have got through it".
The 25-year-old, originally from Scotland, started his apprenticeship with Theakston five years ago and said he had been looking forward to the ceremony since the day he joined.
It was originally scheduled for May last year, but was delayed due to the pandemic.
"It's been going on for hundreds of years, so I knew from day one what I had signed up for," he said.
Describing the experience, Mr Findlay said his master and a "few of his mates" had "chucked him" into the barrel - known as a hogshead - before covering him in "rubbish" and rolling him round the yard.
"It was very hot and then very loud and then very cold," he added.
"I was left covered head to toe in mingingness".
Theakston is one of only two breweries in the UK to still have an in-house cooperage.
Simon Theakston, joint managing director at the brewery, said: "While Coopering is no longer practiced in many breweries across the country, we have always maintained the tradition and we're also now seeing a renewed interest in the craft as many traditional and new brewers are seeking to explore more cask conditioned beers."
He added that he was looking forward to toasting Mr Findlay with a pint and welcoming him into the Federation of Coopers.
