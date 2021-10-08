Great Yorkshire Show grows to become four-day event
- Published
The Great Yorkshire Show will remain a four-day event in future years, organisers have announced.
July 2021's show was extended by a day from the normal three due to Covid measures to keep visitors safe.
The longer event was met with a "positive response", said the Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS).
In 2019, the traditional three-day event attracted 135,000 visitors but it was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
That was the first year the show, which began in 1837 and is hosted at the showground in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, had not taken place since 2001's foot-and-mouth outbreak.
Nigel Pulling, chief executive of YAS, said: "The pandemic forced us to change the way we did things at the [2021] show and some of these changes were so successful, they are here to stay."
Next year's four-day show will take place from 12 July to 15 July with attendance limited to tickets bought in advance.
Tickets are due on sale in November and the show's programme is yet to be announced.
