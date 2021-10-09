Unfinished sculpture approved for Scarborough Castle
- Published
Plans for an "unfinished" sculpture designed to appear complete only when snow falls have been narrowly approved by councillors.
The sculpture, to be sited at Scarborough Castle in North Yorkshire, aims to resemble the structure of a coastal erosion barrier.
A similar work planned for Whitby Abbey was withdrawn after 80 complaints.
The planning committee chairman approved the sculpture using their casting vote.
Shaped like a dolos - a concrete block used in sea defences - the 6ft 5in (2m) tall artwork has been designed by artist Ryan Gander OBE.
It is intended as a commentary on natural history and climate change.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, no public objections were received, however councillor John Casey said he thought it was the wrong location.
"If it wants to raise awareness of coastal defences and erosion, it would be much better placed on Marine Drive where it could be viewed 365 days a year for free."
Speaking in favour, councillor Phil Kershaw said any kind of public art should be applauded.
Members voted six in favour and six against, but approval was granted by committee chairman councillor Subash Sharma.
The project has been backed by £140,000 from the government's Town Deal Fast Track Fund and is part of the Wild Eye trail, a collaboration between Scarborough Council, English Heritage and Scarborough-based environmental art charity Invisible Dust.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.