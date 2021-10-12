Richmond man who bit and throttled pregnant woman jailed
- Published
A man who bit and throttled a pregnant woman during a 14-month campaign of abuse has been jailed.
Dean Lomas, 29, assaulted the woman twice between May 2019 and July 2020.
York Crown Court heard he also posted a private photo of her on social media and messaged her mother threatening to publish private information online.
Lomas, from Richmond, North Yorkshire was jailed for three years and four months after pleading guilty to four offences.
In a statement read out in court his victim said she had been "forever damaged" by his actions.
She said: "No amount of pushing these thoughts to the back of my mind or talking about this situation will be enough to eradicate these intrusive thoughts.
"I will live with this forever."
The court heard Lomas first assaulted her in 2019 by stamping on her feet and ankles before sharing a intimate image of her on Facebook later in the year.
In 2020, when the woman was pregnant, the court heard Lomas bit her and strangled her with his hands and then six months later sent sent a threatening message to the woman's mother.
Lomas, who had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, one of disclosing a private sexual photograph with the intention of causing distress and one of sending a grossly offensive message on social media, was also made the subject of a 15-year restraining order.
Speaking after the sentencing, Det Con Adam Veitch, of North Yorkshire Police, said Lomas had subjected the woman to "horrific abuse" which continued to affect her.
"She initially thought no one would believe her, and that Lomas would never be charged, let alone plead guilty," he said.
"Despite this, she showed immense courage in contacting the police, and ultimately ensured that Lomas was brought to justice for his crimes."
