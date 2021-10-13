Yorkshire Museum acquires 'truly exceptional' Roman bronze hoard
- Published
An 1,800-year-old hoard of Roman bronze artefacts described as being of "national significance" has been acquired by the Yorkshire Museum.
The "truly exceptional" collection was found in North Yorkshire in May 2020.
The items, including a bust of Emperor Marcus Aurelius, are said to be among the finest known from Roman Britain and are due to go on display next spring.
A large donation from an American supporter made the purchase possible, the museum said.
Known as the Ryedale Ritual Bronzes, the collection was found in a field near Ampleforth, in Ryedale, and is believed to have been buried as part of a religious ceremony.
It includes the five inch (13cm) bust, a statuette of Mars, the god of war, a knife-handle shaped as a horse and a plumb bob used for engineering projects.
The hoard, which was sold at auction for £185,000 in May, has since been bought for the museum by a group of funders, including Richard Beleson, from San Francisco.
The Ryedale hoard
- Dates from the later 2nd century AD
- The bust of the divine emperor would have topped a sceptre or priestly staff, and is very rare
- The Mars statuette is of a type never before been found so far north
- The inclusion of a plum bob in a hoard is unparalleled in Roman Britain
- All the artefacts well-preserved with no corrosion and largely complete.
Source: Yorkshire Museum
Dr Andrew Woods, senior curator of the museum in York, said: "The Ryedale Roman Hoard is a find of national significance and great rarity.
"Each of the bronze objects exhibit exceptional artistic quality and craftsmanship, making them stand amongst the finest artefacts known from Roman Britain.
"It is a truly exceptional collection."
Dr Woods added most Roman collections come from from urban centres but this find highlights previously unknown rural activity.
Mr Beleson, said: "The minute I saw the bronze bust of Marcus Aurelius I knew there was only one place in the world it belonged, the Yorkshire Museum."
The hoard is on display in London until Sunday and will then be added to the museum's collection.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.