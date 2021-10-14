Sarah Everard: Commissioner Philip Allott resigns
- Published
A police boss whose comments on the Sarah Everard case sparked outrage has resigned hours after a no-confidence vote.
North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Philip Allott had faced sustained criticism for urging women to be "streetwise" in a radio interview.
The backlash culminated in the unanimous vote passed by the county's Police, Fire and Crime panel.
In response Mr Allott said he would "do the decent thing" and leave his post.
He had faced multiple calls to stand down since 1 October, when he told BBC Radio York that women should educate themselves about powers of arrest.
Members of the panel echoed calls for him to quit and urged him to "go now" at the meeting prior to the no-confidence vote.
In an open letter issued hours later, he said he had spent the past two weeks trying "to rebuild trust and confidence in my work as commissioner".
Announcing his resignation, he wrote: "Following this morning's meeting of the Police and Crime Panel it seems clear to me that the task will be exceptionally difficult, if it is possible at all.
"It would take a long time and a lot of resources of my office and the many groups who do excellent work supporting victims."
He said he apologised "unreservedly" for his remarks, which did not reflect his views.
"I misspoke and I am devastated at the effect that this has had on victims of crime and the groups that support them," he said.
"I have tried to say this again and again but I recognise that what I have said has not always been heard as I intended."
The letter will be submitted to officials, kicking off the process of installing a temporary replacement for Mr Allott.
At the panel meeting earlier, Selby District Councillor and former police officer Tim Grogan said the commissioner's comments would have been "lamentable" regardless of who said them.
He urged him to "go - and go now."
Panel chairman Councillor Carl Les added: "Only you can judge the damage done, only you can resign.
"But I think you should consider your position now."
The panel heard how the commissioner's office had received more than 800 complaints about Mr Allott's remarks, and the panel a further 121.
Conservative Mr Allott had told Radio York women should know "when they can be arrested and when they can't be arrested".
Mr Allott made the comments after it emerged serving Met Police officer Wayne Couzens had used his warrant card to falsely arrest Ms Everard for breaching coronavirus guidelines.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.