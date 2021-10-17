Harrogate gas leak: Supplies start to be restored as pipe repaired
A gas leak that affected supplies to 3,200 people over the weekend has been repaired.
Residents in Harrogate were asked to avoid using their central heating and taking showers after the discovery in Ripon Road on Friday.
Work continues to fully restore supplies but a damaged pipe was fixed thanks to a "mammoth" repair effort".
Northern Gas Network (NGN) said engineers would visit homes to ensure they were reconnected.
Advice, support and hot food is sill available from a support centre.
People without gas in the affected streets have been asked to turn off gas appliances and place a notice in their window.
John Richardson, of NGN, said engineers had come from across the north of England for "the mammoth effort" of restoring gas supplies.
"It can be a long process to visit each individual property to safely switch on everyone's gas but we are helping people get back to normal more quickly by guiding them through the process of doing it themselves", he said.
Work on restoring gas supplies is to go on until "all the supplies are back to normal," he added.
It is not safe to turn a house's gas back on until NGN tell you to do so, the company said.
If you smell gas, call the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999 it also advised.
The advice refers to houses within about 100 streets in HG1, HG2, HG3 and HG4 postcodes.
A support centre in Jennyfield Styan Community Centre in Grantley Drive is still providing heating and food those affected.
