A1(M) Leeming Bar crash: Man arrested after woman dies
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal crash which closed the A1(M) in North Yorkshire.
It happened southbound near Leeming Bar at 02:20 BST on Monday and involved a blue Ford Fiesta, a grey Ford Puma and a black Land Rover Defender.
The passenger in the Land Rover, a woman in her 70s, died at the scene.
The arrested man, who is 22 and from Malton, was also arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and drug-driving.
He remains in custody for questioning, North Yorkshire Police said.
The Land Rover driver, who is also in his 70s, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, officers said.
The Fiesta driver also suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, while the Puma driver was uninjured.
The southbound lanes were closed for over eight hours as emergency services worked at the scene.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
