Elvington: Bacteria find sparks water 'boil order' for village
- Published
People living in a village near York are being advised to boil their tap water before drinking it after bacteria were found in their supply.
Yorkshire Water said residents in about 600 households in Elvington had been asked not to consume unboiled water while tests were carried out.
The company said it was handing out bottled water to vulnerable and elderly people in the village.
The bacteria were "not usually harmful to health", Yorkshire Water added.
The issue should be resolved by Wednesday lunchtime, the firm said.
A spokesman for Yorkshire Water said the "boil order" was in place as a precaution until further notice.
He said: "We regularly check our drinking water to make sure it meets our high standards and during one of these routine tests we've found a potential bacteria issue in Elvington, near York.
"While we investigate this, as a precaution we're advising customers who live in Elvington to boil their water before drinking or using it for cooking.
"We're sorry about this, but we're taking the precautionary approach to keep everyone safe."
All affected residents would be notified and updates would be given on Yorkshire Water's website, the firm said.
The spokesman added: "The bacteria is not usually harmful to health, but until we've done extra sampling we're taking this approach as a precaution."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.