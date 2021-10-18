Harrogate stab victim was found with knife in chest
- Published
A man was found sat in a chair with a knife in his chest after being stabbed to death at his home, a court heard.
Mark Wolsey, 47, was found injured at his flat on Mayfield Grove, Harrogate, on 5 March and pronounced dead at the scene.
He had been stabbed numerous times, damaging several major organs, a jury at Leeds Crown Court was told.
Daniel Ainsley, 23, admits manslaughter but denies murder by reason of diminished responsibility.
Opening the prosecution case, Mark McKone QC said the two men were known to each other and Mr Wolsey had let the defendant stay with him after he became homeless.
The barrister said on the night of the attack both men had been drinking.
He said Mr Wolsey had called 999 at 20:38 GMT to say he was being threatened by Mr Ainsley and was "scared" he would not leave.
During the 13-minute call, which was played to jurors, the men could be heard arguing and Mr Ainsley was heard repeatedly asking for his medication.
The barrister said when police arrived Mr Ainsley was taken to hospital but, within an hour, he had returned to the flat after buying a box of knives at a nearby Asda store.
Mr McKone said the defendant discarded all but one of the knives shortly after leaving the supermarket.
He added: "The only knife he didn't throw away was the knife he used to stab Mark many times."
The court heard Mr Wolsey was stabbed nine times in the torso and upper left arm and had nearly 40 superficial wounds, suggesting he had tried to defend himself.
He said the defendant had then called police at 22:06 to say "I've just killed a man, I need you to come and arrest me."
Mr McKone said Mr Ainsley's actions were "deliberate and thought through" and showed he had planned things in a "rational" manner.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.