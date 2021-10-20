Harrogate stab death accused 'had loss of emotional control'
A man accused of stabbing another man to death had "a loss of emotional control" during the attack, a psychologist has told a court.
Mark Wolsey, 47, was found dead in a chair with a knife in his chest at his flat on Mayfield Grove, Harrogate.
At Leeds Crown Court, Daniel Ainsley admitted manslaughter but denied murder by reason of diminished responsibility.
Defence witness Dr Harry Wood said Mr Ainsley's "ability to form a rational judgement" was impaired.
The trial previously heard Mr Wolsey, who had allowed the defendant to stay at his flat after he was evicted, was stabbed nine times in the torso and upper left arm on 5 March and had nearly 40 superficial wounds.
On Tuesday, psychiatrist Dr John Kent agreed Mr Ainsley's behaviour at the time of the alleged offence was "thought about, purposeful and goal-directed".
But Dr Wood, a psychologist who assessed Mr Ainsley along with Dr Kent, said he differed in opinion on the topic of diminished responsibility.
After quoting traits associated with borderline personality disorder, Dr Wood told the jury: "It could be argued there was a loss of emotional control at the time which impaired Mr Ainsley's ability to form a rational judgement."
During cross-examination from Mark McKone QC, for the prosecution, Dr Wood said: "Dr Kent and myself agreed that it was goal-directed, organised, deliberate behaviour, the difference is in the thinking that resulted in those actions."
He later added: "It's very common for psychiatrists and psychologists to reach different opinions.
"You can't do an X-ray for a mental health problem, so it's often the case that different experts will have a different view on what happened."
The trial continues.
