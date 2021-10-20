Fresh calls for recall powers after PCC resigns over Everard remarks
The government is facing fresh calls to introduce powers of recall for Police and Crime Commissioners following the resignation of Phillip Allott.
The North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner stood down from the role in the wake of comments he made about the Sarah Everard case.
However, the panel which oversees the role said it was frustrated it could not take action to remove him itself.
The government said it is reviewing the need for powers of recall for PCCs.
Councillor Carl Les, the chair of the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel (NYPFCP), said he would be writing to the Home Office to raise the issue.
"It seems perverse that a PCC has the power to sack a chief constable because of poor performance, but there isn't a power of recall for the PCC," he said.
Mr Allott announced his resignation on Friday a fortnight after he told BBC Radio York women should be "streetwise" and educate themselves about powers of arrest, saying they should know "when they can be arrested and when they can't be arrested".
He made the comments after it emerged serving Met Police officer Wayne Couzens had used his warrant card to falsely arrest Ms Everard for breaching coronavirus guidelines.
At the time of his resignation his office had received more than 800 complaints, more than 10,000 people had signed a petition calling for him to step down and the NYPFCP had unanimously approved a vote of no confidence.
However, under current legislation a PCC or PFCC can only be removed from the role if they are found guilty of an imprisonable offence.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, draft legislation from 2014 exists and the government is currently consulting on recall powers for PCCs as part of a wider review into the role which holds the police to account.
Marc Jones, chair of the Association of PCCs, said the body is also supportive of introducing recall powers but added there should be "careful assessment of the risks and implications".
In July the Home Office announced plans to "assess the benefits and demerits of a trigger mechanism for the recall of PCCs".
North Yorkshire voters are due to go to the polls on 25 November to elect a new commissioner.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.