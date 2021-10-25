Harrogate stabbing: Daniel Ainsley guilty of Mark Wolsey's murder
- Published
A killer who left a knife embedded in his victim's chest after stabbing him nine times has been found guilty of murder.
Mark Wolsey, 47, was found dead at his flat on Mayfield Grove, Harrogate, in March.
Daniel Ainsley, 24, had previously admitted manslaughter but denied murder by reason of diminished responsibility.
He was found guilty of the charge at Leeds Crown Court on Friday and is due to be sentenced on 24 November.
Mr Wolsey had allowed Ainsley to stay at his flat after he had previously been evicted from his own home, the court had previously heard.
Ainsley, of no fixed abode, stabbed his Mr Wolsey nine times in the torso and upper left arm damaging several major organs in an attack on 5 March.
He had nearly 40 superficial wounds, suggesting he had tried to defend himself, the court heard.
The two men were known to each other and, on the night of the attack, both men had been drinking and Ainsley had taken crack cocaine, jurors were told.
The court also heard Ainsley had a "complex psychiatric history", and "suffers some personality disorder", including traits associated with anti-social personality disorder, borderline personality disorder and paranoid personality disorder.
