Ripon WWI soldier sculptures get new home at ex-Army camp
- Published
Sculptures of World War One soldiers have been installed at the site of a former Army camp for Remembrance Day.
The metal silhouettes have been moved to Hell Wath in Ripon, North Yorkshire, which is now a nature reserve.
The Hell Wath site once formed part of the largest Army camp in Britain, at its height accommodating a total of about 30,000 troops.
The artworks were originally placed around the market town in 2018 to mark the centenary of the end of the war.
Famed war poet Wilfred Owen spent time recuperating in the camp hospital there.
The site also housed Ripon racecourse, which was used to train wartime pilots.
Soldiers from the Royal Engineers will also help restore the Fairy Steps, which are one of the few remaining physical features of the camp.
The steps are ramps designed to allow gun carriages to be dragged from one level to another.
The work is being carried out by the Ripon Community Poppy Project, which has raised the money from donations to carry out the installation.
