Thirsk murder inquiry after new father's street attack death
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a new father after he was attacked outside a pub in North Yorkshire.
Alan Barefoot, 32, died in hospital a week after the incident in Thirsk market place on Saturday 16 October, police have said.
His partner, who gave birth to a girl two weeks ago, said: "Our hearts have been shattered into a million pieces."
North Yorkshire Police have arrested four men in connection with his death.
Mr Barefoot was taken to hospital with serious head injuries "following an incident in The Royal pub that had spilled onto the street", police said.
He never regained consciousness and died on Sunday 24 October.
'The best daddy'
Paying tribute, Mr Barefoot's partner, Charlotte, said: "Alan was such an amazing boyfriend, son, brother and friend to everyone who knew him. He was one of life's good guys and just an all-round brilliant person.
"He was also the best daddy to our newborn daughter and our hearts have been shattered into a million pieces. It's not possible to put into words how much we will miss him."
Immediately after the incident, a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. He has since been released on bail, police said.
A 24-year-old-man and 56-year-old man were also later arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and have also been bailed.
On Tuesday, a 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, according to North Yorkshire Police.
Det Insp Steve Menzies said the investigation was now a murder inquiry.
"We are determined to find all of those responsible for this attack which has claimed the life of a young father whose baby is just a few weeks old," he said.
"We will also do all we can to trace everyone who witnessed the incident."
