York death: Three arrested after man found dead at house

Image caption, Police were called to Markham Crescent at about 17:30 BST on Wednesday

Three men have been arrested after a man was found dead at a house.

North Yorkshire Police said they were called to the property on Markham Crescent in York shortly after 17:30 BST on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old man who was found dead did not live at the house, the force said.

The arrested men remain in custody and a guard around the scene is in place while investigations continue, a spokesman added.

