Scarborough seafront flood warnings issued
- Published
Two flood warnings are currently in place for the North Yorkshire coast.
Strong winds were expected to cause large waves and spray on Scarborough's seafront from 12:30 until 15:00 GMT, the Environment Agency (EA) said.
Paths and promenades on Sandside and Foreshore Road were likely to be affected, with people warned to stay away from coastal paths, it added.
More unsettled weather and high tides were expected later this week, according to the EA.
The agency said: "We are monitoring the situation and forecasts closely. Please stay away from coastal paths and promenades in this area, as large waves and spray can be dangerous."
More updates would be issued at about 16:00 and further alerts and warnings might be required for the area, the EA said.
