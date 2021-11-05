Doncaster car driver dies in A19 head-on lorry crash
- Published
A car driver has died in a head-on crash with a lorry in North Yorkshire.
A man driving a Jaguar, thought to be in his 70s from Doncaster, died on the A19 near Walden Stubbs about 10:00 GMT on Thursday, said North Yorkshire Police.
Two people in the DAF lorry, both from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, were taken to hospital with leg and neck injuries.
The road was closed for more than nine hours and two air ambulances landed but it was reopened by 19:30 GMT.
Police are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage to contact them.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.