City of York Council to consider disabled driver access ban
- Published
Blue badge holders could be permanently banned from driving into pedestrianised areas in York city centre.
Disabled drivers were stopped from accessing the city's "footstreets" during the pandemic to make way for social distancing and pavement cafes.
Now, a report due to go before the council next week, is recommending adopting the ban permanently
Campaigners say, if approved, the restrictions would "remove many people's dignity and independence".
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service the report recommends councillors approve plans to make the changes permanent, except on Castlegate.
The proposed changes would mean blue badge holders cannot access footstreets between 10.30 and 20:00 until the end of the year, to coincide with the Christmas markets, and between 10.30 and 19:00 from January 2022.
The council said the ban would also allow for implementation of counter-terrorism measures aimed at reducing the danger of a "hostile vehicle" attack.
Disability campaigners and human rights groups, however, said making the changes permanent would "take away the dignity and independence of at least 7,500 blue badge holders" in York.
Of the 206 people who contacted the council about the changes, 201 were against and five were in favour - with 125 people saying they would boycott York's shops if the plans are approved.
The authority said it has considered the impact on the disabled community but it has not been able to find a solution which also includes counter-terror safety measures.
The plans are due to go before the council's executive on 18 November.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.