York Shambles anti-terror barriers leave retailers 'gobsmacked'
New anti-terror barriers installed in York's historic Shambles area have left business owners "gobsmacked".
The measures were erected at the entrance to the Shambles, which dates from the Middle Ages, on Tuesday.
Traders said they would affect up to 30 deliveries a day and there had not been adequate consultation.
Officials said plans for the barriers were drawn up by experts and it was an important measure to protect the city through Christmas and the New Year.
They added that the barriers were only installed at the Pavement end of the famous street, while the King's Square end of the Shambles remained fully accessible.
Phil Pinder, director of York Business Improvement District, said traders understood the need for the anti-terror barriers, but any measures had to be designed to work with the city.
"It can't hinder the normal day-to-day behaviour of the city, otherwise they're actually giving in to terrorism," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mr Pinder, who co-owns the Potions Cauldron on the Shambles, said traders had been "gobsmacked" to see the security barriers being lowered onto the street late on Tuesday night.
He said although the top of the Shambles remained open, delivery drivers would have to reverse down the extremely narrow street.
"I think they've really messed up on the design here," he added.
City of York Council said it was considering alternative anti-terror measures for pedestrianised areas, however no final decision had yet been made.
Meanwhile, Make it York, the tourism body owned by the council, said it "sympathised" with traders on the Shambles.
"The location plans for the barriers were drawn up and agreed by national counter-terrorism security advisors and York Council's highways team, who are experts in their field," a spokesperson said.
The priority for the council and Make it York was to ensure the safety of residents and visitors during the festive period, the spokesperson added.
"In regards to the Shambles specifically, it is still accessible from the other end and there are additional disabled access ramps being installed from the barriered end."
