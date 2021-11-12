York Christmas lights switch-on event cancelled again
York's Christmas lights will be switched on without a ceremony for the second year in a row over Covid concerns.
Organisers said the decision was "to ensure the safety of all visitors and residents".
The lights display will still go ahead, as will the city's Christmas market and other festive events.
One local shop owner said it was "staggering" that the switch-on had been called off.
Phil Pinder, who sits on the board of business organisation York BID, which co-organises the light display with tourist promoter Make it York, said he did not understand the decision.
"I mean, if it's safe enough to host the Christmas market, which is going to draw probably 10 times the amount of people than a switch-on will bring to York on Saturdays, then it's surely safe to have a switch on," he said.
More than 160,000 lights are used across the city centre, and each of the four medieval gates along the city's wall are illuminated.
A Make It York spokesperson said: "After much consideration the decision has been taken in partnership with York BID not to hold a physical light switch-on event this year.
"The event is always hugely popular, drawing in large crowds over a short period of time and to ensure the safety of all visitors and residents we will instead focus on showcasing our winter light scheme via our online channels."
Christmas events in the city begin next week with the St Nicolas's Fair street market running until 23 December. The lights will be turned on next Thursday.
