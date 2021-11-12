Steven O'Neill drowning: Family says police could have saved man
- Published
The family of a man who drowned in a river after being chased by police have said they believe officers could have saved him.
Steven O'Neill, 28, of Wirral, Merseyside, drowned in the River Ouse in York on 20 April 2019.
An inquest jury in Harrogate returned a verdict of misadventure.
North Yorkshire Police said the Independent Office for Police Conduct found the officers' actions neither "caused or contributed" to his death.
The family were represented at the inquest by legal charity Inquest.
Jodie Anderson, a senior case worker, said it was the family's view the conclusions did not "fully reflect the critical evidence on the actions and inactions of police involved".
She added: "We believe Steven's death was avoidable and could possibly have been prevented if officers intervened and attempted to assist his exit from the water.
"For example, through the use of rescue equipment, such as a throw line."
The inquest heard that police were called by CCTV operators to King's Staith on the waterfront in York city centre at about 01:20 BST on 20 April.
When they arrived, Mr O'Neill ran off and was chased by police on foot, but entered the water and got into difficulty.
His body was recovered about two hours later.
Coroner Jonathan Leach did not indicate if he would consider submitting a Prevention of Future Deaths report, but Inquest said it hoped he would consider doing so.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said it had worked with the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to ensure the circumstances were fully investigated.
"The IOPC found there to be no indication that the officers' decisions and actions caused or contributed to Mr O'Neill's death," the force said.
"North Yorkshire Police extends its condolences to Mr O'Neill's family at this difficult time."
Mr O'Neill's family described him as a fantastic role model for his younger sisters and as a "rock" to the family.
"The best son, brother, and uncle anyone could ask for," they added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.