Loud bang in North Yorkshire and Cleveland was sonic boom
A loud bang heard across parts of North Yorkshire and East Cleveland was a sonic boom caused by a Swiss military aircraft, it has been confirmed.
The noise was reported in locations including Malton, Whitby and Redcar at about 15:50 GMT on Wednesday.
Residents described homes shaking and windows vibrating, with some suggesting it may have been an earthquake.
However, a Swiss Air Force spokesperson said it had been caused by an F-18 Hornet on a training mission.
The spokesperson said: "The sonic boom heard in the North East of England yesterday was caused by a Swiss Air Force F-18 Hornet aircraft completing operational training inside offshore training areas.
"Any inconvenience caused to local residents is regretted."
A Swiss Air Force detachment is currently based at RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire and is conducting a number of training missions.
Wednesday's flight took place over the North Sea.
The Royal Air Force said normally sonic booms from aircraft out at sea would not be heard on land, but "climatic and wind conditions yesterday may have been a factor".
