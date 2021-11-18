Bahrain-backed North Yorkshire peregrine falcon centre on hold
- Published
Plans for a Bahrain-backed peregrine falcon breeding centre have been put on hold after objections from a neighbouring bird of prey business.
The gulf state's royal family want to produce birds in Easingwold, North Yorkshire, to send back home.
Planners were told the owner of a nearby raptor business feared his birds would come into conflict with those at the proposed site.
Hambleton Council chose to defer the planning decision.
The application had been recommended for approval, but concerns were raised just ahead of the meeting by Andrew Fawcett.
Mr Fawcett, who runs York Bird of Prey Centre in nearby Huby, said the development could impact his business and he had concerns for the welfare of birds at both sites.
"Zoo legislation says we have to fly them four days a week or more, which we do," he said.
"It might be a good thing for them to do this, but they have got an issue because my birds fly over their property.
"Any falconer knows for birds of prey the three things are food, continuity and flying weights. My birds are at flying weights to fly them free so they'll come back.
"So their birds are in danger from mine overhead."
Sara Skalman, who is leading the Bahrain-backed scheme, said none of the bird they planned to breed would be free-flown.
"They are only there for breeding," she said.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported the plan to produce birds at a site off Dawney Lane was designed to counter the illegal international trade in peregrine falcons.
The application had been recommended for approval, but the meeting heard officers had been unaware of Mr Fwcett's concerns.
They also heard that the law required new developments not to harm other businesses.
Councillors opted to defer the decision to determine the impact on the York Bird of Prey Centre.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.