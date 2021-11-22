Bird flu: HN51 outbreak in North Yorkshire confirmed

An outbreak of bird flu in North Yorkshire has been confirmed.
The H5N1 virus, which is highly contagious and can kill poultry flocks, has been confirmed at a premises near Thirsk.
Temporary control zones of 1.8 miles (3km) and 6.2 miles (10km) have been put in place around the affected site.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) ordered keepers in Harrogate, Hambleton and Richmondshire to house all birds.
A new avian influenza prevention zone was declared on Sunday night for all bird owners within the three districts.
Prof Christine Middlemiss, the UK's Chief Veterinary Officer, said there was a very low risk to the public.
She said all owners should house their flocks and minimise contact with wild birds.
"The risk is always higher with winter migration after flocks of birds have mingled," she said.
"Use really clean footwear and clothing when with your birds and minimise the number of people that have contact with them.
"Keep good rodent and pest control because they can carry the virus from dead birds", she added.
Bird owners must follow strict biosecurity measures to limit the spread of the disease.
The restrictions include pet birds and those kept for racing, breeding or exhibitions.
Further testing is also under way, said Defra.
Avian flu is spread by close contact with an infected bird, whether it is dead or alive.
An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) has been in place across Great Britain since 3 November, and outbreaks have been recorded in places including Essex, Cheshire, Cumbria, Norfolk and Warwickshire.
