Mark Wolsey murder: Daniel Ainsley jailed for 22 years
A killer who repeatedly stabbed a man who had let him stay in his home has been jailed for at least 22 years.
Mark Wolsey, 47, had taken 24-year-old Daniel Ainsley in after the younger man was evicted.
Following a sustained attack, Mr Wolsey was found dead with a knife embedded in his chest at his flat on Mayfield Grove, Harrogate, in March.
Ainsley had denied murder by reason of diminished responsibility but was found guilty at Leeds Crown Court in October.
During trial, jurors heard both men had been drinking and Ainsley had taken crack cocaine on the night of the attack.
Prosecutor Mark McKone QC said Mr Wolsey had made a 13-minute 999 call before he was attacked, complaining that Ainsley had threatened him.
Police attended and Ainsley was taken to hospital but had returned within an hour, having stopped at a nearby Asda to buy a box of knives.
He discarded all but one blade, which he used to "stab Mark many times", inflicting nine torso wounds and almost 40 superficial injuries, Mr McKone said.
Straight after the attack, and less than two hours after the previous emergency call, the defendant called police to say: "I've just killed a man, I need you to come and arrest me."
Mr McKone said Mr Ainsley's actions were "deliberate and thought through" and showed he had planned things in a "rational" manner.
The court also heard Ainsley had a "complex psychiatric history", and "suffers some personality disorder", including traits associated with anti-social personality disorder, borderline personality disorder and paranoid personality disorder.
