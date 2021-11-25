North Yorkshire PFCC: Polls open in by-election
The polls have opened in the by-election for North Yorkshire's next Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.
Five candidates will contest the race to replace Philip Allott.
Mr Allott resigned from the post after his comments about the murder of Sarah Everard led to public complaints and a vote of no confidence by the county's crime panel.
Polls close at 22:00 GMT and the result is expected to be announced on Friday after votes are counted.
The candidates, in alphabetical order, are: Hannah Barham-Brown (Women's Equality Party), James Barker (Liberal Democrat), Zoe Metcalfe (Conservative), Emma Scott-Spivey (Labour), Keith Tordoff (Independent).
