Mouth cancer: Routine dental check-up saves woman's life
- Published
A woman said her dentist saved her life after a persistent sore throat turned out to be mouth cancer.
Martine Clark, 60, is now in remission after she was encouraged to have her symptoms investigated following a routine check-up.
Ms Clark, from Malton, North Yorkshire, urged others to be aware of the signs of mouth cancer, which killed more than 2,700 people in the UK last year.
Figures show incidents of the disease have risen 58% over the past decade.
Ms Clark said the diagnosis in 2019 came as a shock.
"I had a sore throat on and off. It was in winter so I didn't think much about it, but because it wasn't going away I just asked [my dentist] to check the back of my throat."
She had surgery to remove her tonsils followed by a course of radiotherapy.
Her dentist, Dr Catherine Tannahill, urged people to be aware of the warning signs which include long-lasting ulcers, red or white patches and unusual lumps and bumps, according to the Oral Health Foundation.
"Catching them early means that they are very treatable," said Dr Tannahill.
"It's easy to access and treat and it's good if we can do that, because it is so much of a better outcome for the patient."
According to the Oral Health Foundation, 8,772 people in the UK were diagnosed with mouth cancer last year.
