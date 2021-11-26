North Yorkshire PFCC: Tory Zoe Metcalfe elected
Voters in North Yorkshire have elected their new Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.
Conservative candidate Zoe Metcalfe won 41,760 of the first and second-preference votes in the by-election.
Labour's Emma Scott-Spivey got a total of 26,895 votes, putting her in second.
The ballot was triggered after the previous commissioner, Conservative Philip Allott, resigned following criticism of comments he made about the murder of Sarah Everard.
Mr Allott, who was elected in May, stood down from the post in October after his comments on BBC Radio York about Ms Everard's murder led to public complaints and a vote of no confidence by the county's crime panel.
On Thursday, 86,973 votes were cast from of an electorate of 623,821 in North Yorkshire, a turnout of 13.94%.
May's election turnout had been more than 25%.
As part of Ms Metcalfe's campaign for the post, she said she would "focus on improving safety for women and girls across North Yorkshire, supporting victims of crime and tackling serious and organised crime".
The candidates, in alphabetical order, were: Hannah Barham-Brown (Women's Equality Party), James Barker (Liberal Democrat), Zoe Metcalfe (Conservative), Emma Scott-Spivey (Labour), Keith Tordoff (Independent).
Police, Fire and Crime Commissioners are normally elected every four years.
