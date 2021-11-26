The Star Inn at Harome: Restaurant fire treated as arson
A fire that gutted a Michelin-starred restaurant in a 14th Century thatched cottage is being treated as arson.
Andrew Pern's Starr Inn at Harome, North Yorkshire, sustained massive damage when it caught fire on Wednesday night.
The blaze ripped through the building's 4ft (1.2m) deep straw roof and destroyed much of its supporting frame.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it believes the fire was started deliberately.
A spokesperson said its investigators had examined the site with police crime scene officers and concluded arsonists were behind the blaze.
Witnesses and anyone with information have been urged to contact North Yorkshire Police.
Chef Mr Pern previously said the restaurant had been "reduced to ashes" and estimated it would take about a year to get its main dining area up and running again.
Speaking to BBC Look North, he described Thursday as an "awful day" and praised quick-thinking staff for using fire extinguishers and a hose pipe after the blaze broke out.
"Seeing your career go up in smoke isn't the best feeling in the world, but we're fairly robust characters and we'll bounce back," he said.
"The local community has been amazing and I can't thank the staff enough for what they did when it first appeared we were on fire.
"It was all hands on deck."
Firefighters were called to the gastropub, near Helmsley, shortly after 22:00 GMT on Wednesday.
At its height, 45 firefighters tackled the blaze, with all occupants managing to leave the restaurant safely.
