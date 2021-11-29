Storm Arwen: Trapped Tan Hill Inn guests leave
Customers who have spent three nights snowed in at Britain's highest pub have started leaving.
Dozens of guests got trapped by heavy snow at the Tan Hill Inn, in the Yorkshire Dales, after going to see an Oasis tribute band on Friday night.
Manager Nicola Townsend said a snow plough had managed to get through on Monday morning.
Abandoned vehicles and fallen power cables had made it impossible to clear a way through earlier.
Speaking on ITV's This Morning, Ms Townsend said: "The snow plough has managed to get through this morning and some people got in their cars and followed the snow plough to try to get home."
Guests at the inn, which is 1,732ft (528m) above sea level, woke up to about 3ft (0.9m) of snow on Saturday.
Ms Townsend said about 60 people, including some pre-booked guests, had spent the weekend at the inn, though a few had been able to leave on Sunday evening in 4X4s.
"People have been willing to share rooms, we've got people on sofas and on the floor."
She said they had made the most of the unplanned break and had remained positive throughout.
"All of our guests have just been wonderful, so we've been incredibly lucky. They've been very supportive, understanding and patient."
She said customers had helped out with washing up, clearing tables and collecting glasses and the Oasis tribute band had been getting their guitars out.
"Everyone's been joining in and singing along," she said.
"It has just been like a get-together with good friends, we have discussed having a reunion next year."
One of those who had been stuck was Martin Overton.
He said they had been well looked after and made new friends.
"There's been instruments and games and in many way it has been a unique and enjoyable weekend, but I think we are all ready to go home now."
