Bird flu: Fifth outbreak in North Yorkshire confirmed
- Published
A fifth outbreak of bird flu in North Yorkshire has been confirmed.
The highly contagious virus, which can kill entire flocks, has been confirmed in commercial poultry at a premises near Thirsk.
Temporary control zones of 1.8 miles (3km) and 6.2 miles (10km) have been put in place around the affected site.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said all birds on the infected premises would be humanely culled.
Defra ordered keepers in Harrogate, Hambleton and Richmondshire to house all birds following outbreaks of the virus near Thirsk and Leeming last week.
From today all bird keepers in the UK, whether they have pet birds or commercial flocks, are required by law to take a range of biosecurity precautions.
These include keeping birds "contained" and "away from wild birds".