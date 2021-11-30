Drax: Power station firm denies health and safety breaches
The owner of one of the UK's largest power stations has denied risking workers' health by exposing them to wood dust.
Drax Power Ltd, based near Selby, North Yorkshire, is accused of two breaches of health and safety legislation.
During a short hearing at Leeds Magistrates' Court, the energy producer indicated it would plead not guilty to the charges.
The case was transferred to Leeds Crown Court for a hearing on 31 December.
Drax, which burns wood pellets to create energy, is accused of exposing employees to wood dust, risking their health and safety at work.
The Health and Safety Executive also alleges it breached its risk assessment obligations relating to employees working with potentially hazardous substances.
