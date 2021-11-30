Storm Arwen: Tan Hill Inn guests leave snowed-in pub at last
- Published
The last two guests who spent the weekend stuck inside Britain's highest pub have left.
They were among 61 stranded when heavy snow from Storm Arwen cut off the Tan Hill Inn, North Yorkshire, on Friday.
Most of the impromptu guests began to leave the isolated watering hole on Monday once snowploughs managed to clear a path.
The last couple, who had travelled in a rented camper van, stayed an extra night before setting off.
Pub manager Nicola Townsend, 51, said the snow ploughs had cleared and gritted the road, but the pair had decided to give it another day before getting on their way.
"They took a little walk out and because they've not really had a camper van before they were a bit nervous", she said.
Guests at the inn, which is 1,732ft (528m) above sea level, had travelled to see an Oasis tribute band on Friday evening.
They awoke to about 3ft (0.9m) of snow on Saturday.
Fallen power cables meant it was impossible for the road to be cleared, meaning an impromptu weekend break in the Yorkshire Dales.
The pub has nine guest bedrooms, which meant some people bunking in with each other while the remaining guests took to mattresses, duvet and sleeping bags on the floor.
"We became all quite friendly with each other...it was like a party with a big group of friends", Ms Townsend said.
She said phone numbers had been exchanged and many of the guests hoped to return for a reunion.
"Nobody seemed to be sat in their own little group...everybody was talking to each other, everyone was really friendly and I just think that it was really heartwarming."
The group stuck in a pub have made headlines nationally and internationally and the pub said on its Facebook page that its website crashed on Monday due to the amount of traffic.
"Our webmaster said he has not seen anything like it with people trying to access across the world," they wrote.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.