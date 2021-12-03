Haxby shoppers leave footprints in tarmac after blunder
Shoppers in a North Yorkshire town unwittingly left footprints in wet tarmac after council workers failed to cordon off a freshly-repaired pavement.
The area of pavement near the Memorial Hall in Haxby was replaced on Thursday, but Lydia Harrison only realised after stepping out into it from her car.
"The signs were small, the pavement was not cordoned off," she said, adding she then realised others had done the same.
Haxby Town Council has been approached for comment.
Its offices are based in the Memorial Hall, near where the incident happened.
Mrs Harrison, from nearby Huntington, said: "The thing with tar is that you can't tell if it's wet or dry.
"I don't understand why they would do this in a busy village such as Haxby.
"They should have done it overnight with steamrollers rather than leaving it to dry."
Elly Webb took a photo of the pavement outside The Red Lion pub, which appeared to show pushchair tracks in the wet pavement.
She said: "There are actually a few signs and some red and white tape near the bank," but added the issue was more for "the people trying to get into their homes, the pub and the cafe."
