Settle crash: Teenage passenger dies as car hits wall
A teenage car passenger has died and the driver has been seriously injured in crash in North Yorkshire.
A green Ford Fiesta hit a wall near Settle Golf Club at about 21:15 GMT on Friday, North Yorkshire Police said.
The 18-year-old male passenger died at the scene and the 20-year-old driver is in hospital.
Any witnesses to the fatal collision or those with dashcam footage of the B6480 at about the time of the crash are asked to get in touch with police.
