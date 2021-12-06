Bird flu: Two new North Yorkshire cases
Two further cases of highly contagious bird flu have been confirmed in North Yorkshire.
The H5N1 virus was found at premises near Thirsk, the seventh in the area, and at premises near Richmond.
A 1.8-mile (3km) protection zone has been put in place around both premises and birds at the sites will be humanely culled, the government said.
The two new outbreaks bring the total number of cases in England to 28, with 10 in North Yorkshire.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) came into force across Great Britain on 3 November.
It requires bird owners to follow strict biosecurity measures to limit the spread of the disease.
It includes housing or netting all poultry and captive birds to keep them separate from wild birds.
People who keep birds as pets or for racing, breeding or exhibitions are also required to follow the measures.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said avian influenza is primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the general public's health is very low.
