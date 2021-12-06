The Star Inn at Harome: Man interviewed by police over fire
A man has been interviewed by police after a suspected arson attack which gutted a Michelin-starred restaurant.
The Star Inn, a thatched 14th Century pub in Harome, North Yorkshire, was gutted in the blaze on 24 November.
North Yorkshire Police said on Monday a man had been interviewed under caution after voluntarily coming forward.
A force spokesperson said the man had been in the area on the night of the blaze, which fire investigators have concluded was started deliberately.
Firefighters were called to the gastropub, near Helmsley, shortly after 22:00 GMT on 24 November.
It took several hours for the fire to be brought under control as it ripped through the building's 4ft (1.2m) deep straw roof and destroyed much of its supporting frame.
Owner Andrew Pern, who also runs restaurants in York and Whitby, took over the property on the edge of the North York Moors National Park in 1996.
Awarding it one star, the Michelin Guide describes the Star Inn as having "high quality cooking" and being "worth a stop".
