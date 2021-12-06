Teenage cyclist injured in collision with gritter lorry in York
A teenage cyclist was injured in a collision with a gritter lorry in York, police have said.
The incident happened on St Helen's Road in the Dringhouses area of the city at about 16:45 GMT.
North Yorkshire Police said the cyclist was taken to hospital with suspected serious lower body injuries.
The gritter driver, from Selby, was not injured and is assisting police with their inquiries, a spokesman for the force added.
Officers are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch.
