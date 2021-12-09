Police officer Christopher Hudson charged with sex assault
A police officer has appeared in court charged with sexually assaulting a woman at a cemetery.
PC Christopher Hudson, 30, was at York Magistrates' Court on Thursday where he denied one count of sexual assault.
The offence is alleged to have happened at Stonefall Cemetery on Wetherby Road, Harrogate, on 8 February.
Mr Hudson, of Hollin Terrace, Huddersfield, was based in Harrogate and was suspended by North Yorkshire Police after the allegation was made.
He is accused of sexually touching the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, during working hours and in a "relatively remote location".
Mr Hudson was released on unconditional bail and will next appear at Leeds Crown Court on 6 January.
