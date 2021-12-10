Civid: York hotel owner loses appeal over glass dining pods
- Published
A hotel owner will have to demolish eight outdoor Covid dining pods after losing a planning appeal.
The St George's Hotel, York was ordered by the city council to remove the "unauthorised development" in April.
Owner Simon Cowton appealed to the Planning Inspectorate saying the pods were in response to Covid restrictions.
The appeal was rejected, with inspector Mark Harbottle saying the structures were "unsympathetic to the surrounding built environment".
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, in his planning application Mr Cowton said the purpose of the heated pods in the hotel's rear garden was to "safeguard existing jobs, protect guests, attract new visitors to York and the area and to respond in a creative way to the extreme challenges posed by Covid-19".
The hotel is located in a conservation area and Mr Harbottle said "they fail to enhance, respect and complement the historic arrangement of street blocks, plots and buildings".
Our private dining pods are looking lovely on this winter morning! How is your view from the window? Visit York...Posted by St George's Hotel on Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Neighbours had also raised concerns about noise when the application was made.
Mr Harbottle said: "The activity associated with use of the greenhouses for dining has the potential to harm the living conditions of people nearby, particularly in terms of noise."
Mr Harbottle added that "Covid-19 guidelines have changed since the appeal was made and social distancing is no longer required by government".
The BBC has contacted Mr Cowton for a response.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.