Ripon: Sinkhole-hit flat owners face £100k demolition bill
Flat owners who have to demolish their own homes due to a sinkhole say they have been left "marinating in stress" after their insurer refused to pay out.
Residents of Ripon's Bedern Court face a shared demolition bill of £100,000 after cracks appeared in part of the 29-home development.
Affected owner Matthew Pritchard said: "A huge injustice has been done to us."
Insurer Aviva said it "supported ongoing investigations" and would review any new information.
The cracks first appeared in 2008 and now a block of four homes need to be knocked down due to subsidence.
Bedern Court Ltd, a not-for-profit company controlled by owners, is responsible for the 29 flats.
All owners will have to share the cost of the demolition of the affected block.
"We've been fighting this battle for 13 or 14 years now," Mr Pritchard said.
"It has been hugely unfair, a huge injustice has been done to us."
Ripon is one of the most susceptible areas of the UK for sinkholes, according to the British Geological Survey.
The city sits above a layer of gypsum - a water-soluble rock that leads to the formation of large underground caves that can collapse.
Mr Pritchard said the company had spent almost £70,000 on engineering reports and legal costs in the hope of convincing their insurer to accept their claim the subsidence was caused by a sinkhole.
"It's like we've been marinating in stress," he said.
"Particularly this last year since the experts said there's a risk of imminent collapse.
"I've lost sleep, I've not been able to work, I'm taking anti-depressants."
Clare Kinsman moved out her flat in 2020 after buying it more than 30 years ago.
"It was just marvellous to think of this as our home, paid for, and we had years of fulfilling retirement to look forward to."
Residents in the blocks which have not been affected fear they will never be able to sell their homes.
"Who would buy it now?" asked owner Patrick Brown.
Aviva said it was aware that it was a "difficult situation" for residents.
In a statement, it said it had "declined the claim based on independent, expert assessments undertaken at the time".
"We remain actively involved in discussions with other current and past insurers to share information to support the ongoing investigations and to review any new information that is now available."
