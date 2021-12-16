Bahraini-backed North Yorkshire falcon centre approved
- Published
Plans for a Bahrain-backed peregrine falcon breeding centre have been approved.
The decision to allow the Gulf state's royal family to produce birds in Easingwold, North Yorkshire, to send back home was deferred in November.
However, fears the birds would come into conflict with other birds of prey and migratory birds were dismissed.
Hambleton District Council approved the centre on condition all flying would be within netted enclosures on the site.
While planners had previously welcomed the conservation scheme, they had delayed approval due to concerns the birds could interfere with birds from the nearby York Bird of Prey Centre, at Burn Hall, Huby.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, discussions with the centre had taken place and it had been agreed the Easingwold site would not fly birds in open air on the site or surrounding area.
The committee had also received a further objection since its November meeting.
France-based biologist Peter Thomas said: "I appreciate that this might provide a supply of birds for the market, thus deterring the despicable theft and smuggling of eggs and chicks in the wild.
"I am aware that falconry is traditionally very popular among leaders of the Middle East countries.
"However, they have targeted migratory cranes and storks, which are seriously endangered, and I fear that with the establishment of the breeding centre, the slaughter will only increase."
Sara Skalman, who is leading the breeding scheme, said it was "unfortunate some falconers don't abide by the law".
"It is even more unfortunate that this tends to make some people judge the whole falconer community on a minority's wrongdoing, but I can assure you that our contacts in Bahrain do abide by the law and do not belong to this minority," she said.
The committee unanimously approved the plans for the site off Dawney Lane, Easingwold.
