Whitby film brings old North Yorkshire Christmases to life
- Published
A short film documenting the old Christmas traditions of people in North Yorkshire has been published online.
The film is based on audio recordings collected by John Tindale, who spoke to people living in the coastal town of Whitby during the last century.
Mr Tindale, who died aged 80 in 2001, was a photographer for the Whitby Gazette and chronicled life in the town from the 1950s to the 1990s.
The recordings had lain unheard in Whitby Museum for almost 30 years.
The film, A Moorland Christmas, also features pictures from the Yorkshire Film Archive.
Mr Tindale's son, David, said it was a "Christmas present to the people of Whitby and everyone else who loves to see the old moorland ways".
"It shows us how Christmases were different, but also what never changes in the heart of North Yorkshire", he added.
Among others, A Moorland Christmas features the voice of Hannah Hauxwell, a farmer whose frugal life in the Yorkshire Dales featured in a series of TV documentaries. She died in 2018 aged 91.
Also included is Mabel Race, born in 1890, who describes her typical Christmas presents as a child as "a little musical toy, a mince pie and a few nuts".
Meanwhile, George Frampton, born in 1903, declares in the film: "We were more happier in them days, even though we had nowt."
It also features a Yorkshire-dialect nativity.
Two other films using recordings by Mr Tindale have recently been on show in Whitby Museum.
However the museum is now closed for renovation until February.
A Moorland Christmas is available on You Tube until 31 December 2021.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.