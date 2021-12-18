Northallerton: Naked man found beside crashed car
A naked man was found beside a crashed car which had ended up on top of a bollard in North Yorkshire.
The driver was arrested for drink-driving after police found the vehicle in a car park in Northallerton.
The incident was shared by North Yorkshire Police as part of a 12-hour "tweetathon" documenting its call-outs during what is known as "Mad Friday".
Other featured reports included a man claiming a takeaway closed before he had received the kebab he had ordered.
Police said the incident in Northallerton involving the naked man happened at about 00:35 GMT on Saturday.
The driver of the vehicle was found to be two-and-a-half times over the drink-drive limit after a breath test, according to the North Yorkshire force.
⚠ A driver has somehow lost control in a car park in Northallerton - the car ended up on top of a bollard.— North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) December 18, 2021
We arrived at the scene to find a naked man by the car.
The driver was breathalysed and has blown 2.5 times the drink drive limit. Arrested. #NYPfor12 0036
Other incidents featured on the "tweetathon", which took place from 14:00 GMT on Friday to 02:00 GMT on Saturday, included:
- Report of a couple having sex by garages behind a Scarborough hotel
- Reports of suspected poachers on land in Stubbs Walden, Selby
- 15-year-old arrested on suspicion of affray after officers responded to a domestic incident in York
- Man injured in an assault outside a pub in Malton
- Taxi firm reporting an aggressive man punching their office door, cracking the window
- Man arrested on suspicion of a Class-A drug offence in Scarborough
- Car driver seen going the wrong way down a street in central York
The force said the 12-hour shift was "fairly steady" compared to some Friday nights, despite a "flurry" of 999 calls after midnight.
"We hope you enjoyed going behind the scenes with us and it gave an insight into the level of demand we deal with," the force later tweeted.
