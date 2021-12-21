Harrogate murder inquiry after body found in flat
- Published
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in a Harrogate flat.
North Yorkshire Police said they were called to the property on Mayfield Grove at about 23:30 GMT on Monday.
The men, two in their 30s and one in his 20s, were arrested at the flat and remained in custody, the force said.
Ch Insp Andy Colbourne said that extra police patrols would be carried out in the area "to provide further reassurance".
"I recognise that local residents will be extremely concerned by what has happened, but they can be reassured that an extensive investigation is under way," he said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.