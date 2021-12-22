Fattorini: Harrogate's 'oldest shop' to close after 190 years
A family-run Harrogate jewellers, believed to be the town's oldest store, is to close after almost 200 years of trade.
Antonio Fattorini opened the shop which bears his name in 1831 after emigrating from northern Italy to the UK.
Current owner and Mr Fattorini's great-great-great-grandson Anthony Tindall will retire in the new year after 45 years behind the counter.
He said: "It's been a pleasure to serve many a customer."
Mr Tindall, who said he had enjoyed his years at the family firm but was ready for retirement, added: "Everything comes to an end."
Neither of the jeweller's two children want to run the Parliament Street shop and maintain the 190-year link.
He said: "Nowadays people have much more career choice than they did, it's time to close the business.
"It's been a pleasure to serve many a customer in that time and see engagements, weddings and christenings.
"I think we are the oldest and Bettys teashop was similarly founded by someone like Antonio, this time a Swiss man, but more than 60 years later."
The firm's founder had several children, one also called Antonio, who carried on the business and was later joined by his sister Maria and her husband John Tindall, who went on to inherit the firm.
Nine staff are currently employed at the North Yorkshire store.
The family's first shop opened in Leeds market before moving to Harrogate. The Fattorinis also founded shops in Skipton and Bradford.
It was the Bradford business, now closed, which made both the FA Cup trophy and the Rugby League Challenge Cup.
The FA Cup design was crafted for the 1911 competition, fittingly won by Bradford City.
The original trophy, replaced by a newer model in 1992, was valued at £1m on the Antiques Roadshow in 2016.
The Harrogate shop is due to close on 8 January.
