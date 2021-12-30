John and Beverley Taylor named as Skipton couple found dead
A husband and wife found dead at a house in North Yorkshire have been named by police.
The bodies of John and Beverley Taylor, both 66, were found at a property in Regent Crescent, Skipton, on 21 December.
David Michael Taylor, 35, of Regent Crescent, Skipton, is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 7 January charged with their murder.
The couple's family has thanked the community for their support.
In a statement issued on their behalf they spoke of their "devastation", adding: "[We] would like to thank all the friends and the community of Skipton for all their support and messages of comfort."
North Yorkshire Police said the man charged in connection with their deaths has appeared in court.
