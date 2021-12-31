Whitby pub closes due to bar staff catching Covid
A pub has been forced to close for 10 days after a number of staff members tested positive for Covid.
The tap house adjoining the Whitby Brewery said workers had tested positive and were unable to test themselves "due to the national shortage on Covid tests".
In a social media post the brewery said it would be shut until 10 January
Pharmacists have warned of "patchy supplies" of Covid test kits following changes to self-isolation rules.
The brewery had originally planned to open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
On its Facebook page it said: "Unfortunately a number of our staff members have tested positive on lateral flow devices this morning, and the rest are unable to test themselves or book PCR tests due to the national shortage on Covid tests.
"The safety of our staff and customers is our top priority, so this leaves us with no other option but to close until all staff members have completed an isolation period or secured negative test results."
The brewery said it would update customers if it was able to open earlier than 10 January.
We're very sorry to have to tell you that the brewery taphouse will be closed from today until Mon 10th Jan....Posted by Whitby Brewery on Friday, December 31, 2021
The tap house was opened in 2013 and is located next to the town's historic abbey on a cliff overlooking the sea.
In England those who test positive for Covid can now leave home after seven days - as long as they test negative via lateral flow devices on day six and seven.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that the delivery capacity for lateral flow testing kits has doubled to 900,000 a day since 18 December, due to unprecedented demand.
"During periods of exceptional demand there may be temporary pauses in ordering or receiving tests, to ensure we manage distribution across the system", it added.
The UKHSA said "exceptionally high demand" for Covid PCR appointments could lead to temporary reduced availability in some areas but currently there are tests available to book online.
