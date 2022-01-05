Thornton le Dale: Murder probe after woman found dead
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman's body was found at a property in North Yorkshire.
Police said they were called to a "serious incident" at a house in High Street, in Thornton le Dale, near Pickering, shortly before midday on Wednesday.
North Yorkshire Police said a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
The force said the investigation into the woman's death is ongoing.
